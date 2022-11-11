Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 171.70% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 13.77 croreNet profit of Arnold Holdings rose 171.70% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.7712.68 9 OPM %-151.20-6.07 -PBDT1.440.53 172 PBT1.440.53 172 NP1.440.53 172
