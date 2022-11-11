Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 171.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 13.77 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings rose 171.70% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.7712.68-151.20-6.071.440.531.440.531.440.53

