JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cindrella Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 87.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.24% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings rose 87.80% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.24% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 460.71% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 39.80% to Rs 24.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.885.87 34 24.1317.26 40 OPM %27.79-6.98 -9.204.63 - PBDT2.100.94 123 2.130.40 433 PBT2.100.94 123 2.130.40 433 NP1.540.82 88 1.570.28 461

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU