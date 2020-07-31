Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 87.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 34.24% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings rose 87.80% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.24% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 460.71% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 39.80% to Rs 24.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.885.8724.1317.2627.79-6.989.204.632.100.942.130.402.100.942.130.401.540.821.570.28

