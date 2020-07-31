Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 87.80% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.24% to Rs 7.88 croreNet profit of Arnold Holdings rose 87.80% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.24% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 460.71% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 39.80% to Rs 24.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.885.87 34 24.1317.26 40 OPM %27.79-6.98 -9.204.63 - PBDT2.100.94 123 2.130.40 433 PBT2.100.94 123 2.130.40 433 NP1.540.82 88 1.570.28 461
