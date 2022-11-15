Arrow Greentech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 136.02% to Rs 17.56 croreNet profit of Arrow Greentech reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 136.02% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.567.44 136 OPM %2.28-8.06 -PBDT0.74-0.37 LP PBT-0.81-1.55 48 NP0.37-1.72 LP
