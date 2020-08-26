Arshiya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.43% to Rs 58.33 croreNet Loss of Arshiya reported to Rs 95.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 89.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.43% to Rs 58.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 75.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales58.3375.20 -22 OPM %42.4134.52 -PBDT-60.75-53.89 -13 PBT-95.68-88.96 -8 NP-95.71-89.15 -7
