Arshiya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.43% to Rs 58.33 crore

Net Loss of Arshiya reported to Rs 95.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 89.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.43% to Rs 58.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 75.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales58.3375.20 -22 OPM %42.4134.52 -PBDT-60.75-53.89 -13 PBT-95.68-88.96 -8 NP-95.71-89.15 -7

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 07:53 IST

