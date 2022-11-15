ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.59 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22.89% to Rs 66.09 croreNet profit of ARSS Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 66.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales66.0953.78 23 OPM %-5.46-35.33 -PBDT4.32-14.72 LP PBT4.12-14.84 LP NP3.59-15.52 LP
