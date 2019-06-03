Artefact Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.33% to Rs 7.58 croreNet profit of Artefact Projects reported to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 22.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.586.63 14 22.5621.56 5 OPM %39.845.43 -17.55-0.60 - PBDT2.57-0.16 LP 1.65-2.04 LP PBT2.36-0.37 LP 0.81-2.86 LP NP2.54-0.44 LP 1.32-3.10 LP
