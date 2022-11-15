Artefact Projects standalone net profit rises 21.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects rose 21.52% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.075.9222.6023.481.201.081.070.940.960.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)