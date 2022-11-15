Artefact Projects standalone net profit rises 21.52% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects rose 21.52% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.075.92 -31 OPM %22.6023.48 -PBDT1.201.08 11 PBT1.070.94 14 NP0.960.79 22

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

