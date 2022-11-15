Artemis Electricals & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 89.80% to Rs 1.53 croreNet Loss of Artemis Electricals & Projects reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 89.80% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.5315.00 -90 OPM %28.763.73 -PBDT-2.83-0.49 -478 PBT-3.23-0.95 -240 NP-1.84-0.78 -136
