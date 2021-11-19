Artson Engineering bags Rs 20 cr order from Tata Projects

JUST IN
Artson Engineering on Thursday announced that it has received two orders of Rs 10.16 crore each totalling to Rs 20.32 crore.

The orders are received from Tata Projects for construction of absorbers for FGD at Talcher and construction of absorbers for FGD at Vallur.

Both the domestic orders are to be executed in 8 months.

Artson Engineering is a project engineering company. The company reported a net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales jumped 20.6% to Rs 45.18 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Artson Engineering were locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 81.25 on Thursday. The domestic stock market is shut today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

First Published: Fri, November 19 2021. 10:39 IST

