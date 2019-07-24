Artson Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 38.14 croreNet profit of Artson Engineering reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 38.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 36.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales38.1436.17 5 OPM %5.66-4.06 -PBDT0.59-2.78 LP PBT0.25-3.03 LP NP0.16-2.91 LP
