Artson Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.29% to Rs 60.87 croreNet profit of Artson Engineering reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.29% to Rs 60.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.61% to Rs 158.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 132.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales60.8746.72 30 158.01132.10 20 OPM %9.22-1.28 -2.892.00 - PBDT3.752.22 69 1.256.45 -81 PBT3.441.86 85 0.125.44 -98 NP1.79-0.11 LP -1.691.31 PL
