Arunis Abode standalone net profit rises 97.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Arunis Abode rose 97.30% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.500.2540.0040.000.770.460.740.450.730.37

