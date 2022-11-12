JUST IN
Arunis Abode standalone net profit rises 97.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Arunis Abode rose 97.30% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.500.25 100 OPM %40.0040.00 -PBDT0.770.46 67 PBT0.740.45 64 NP0.730.37 97

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

