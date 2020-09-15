Arunjyoti Bio Ventures standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.75% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.75% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.123.09 -64 OPM %11.613.24 -PBDT0.130.10 30 PBT0.130.10 30 NP0.130.10 30
