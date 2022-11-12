Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 180.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 112.52% to Rs 22.74 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 180.82% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 112.52% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.7410.7014.3815.893.221.712.741.042.050.73

