Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 180.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 112.52% to Rs 22.74 croreNet profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 180.82% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 112.52% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.7410.70 113 OPM %14.3815.89 -PBDT3.221.71 88 PBT2.741.04 163 NP2.050.73 181
