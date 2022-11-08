JUST IN
Arvind consolidated net profit rises 79.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.93% to Rs 2169.81 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 79.68% to Rs 125.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 2169.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2107.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2169.812107.97 3 OPM %9.3010.31 -PBDT171.27186.93 -8 PBT109.17123.37 -12 NP125.0269.58 80

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:25 IST

