Arvind consolidated net profit rises 79.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.93% to Rs 2169.81 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 79.68% to Rs 125.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 2169.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2107.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2169.812107.979.3010.31171.27186.93109.17123.37125.0269.58

