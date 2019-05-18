Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 187.50% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 187.50% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.14% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.12% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.460.16 188 2.103.14 -33 OPM %-6.52-218.75 -12.3834.08 - PBDT0.24-0.52 LP 0.450.45 0 PBT0.23-0.53 LP 0.420.40 5 NP0.23-0.60 LP 0.360.29 24
