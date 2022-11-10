JUST IN
EUROPE: Stocks trade lower on U.S. political uncertainty
Business Standard

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers rose 460.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.330.28 18 OPM %33.3339.29 -PBDT0.380.11 245 PBT0.370.10 270 NP0.280.05 460

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:58 IST

