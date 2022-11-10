Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Market opens lower amid negtive global cues; breadth strong
PNB, Ashoka Buildcon, PB Fintech in focus
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Mahindra Insurance Brokers partners with BigHaat
-
Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers rose 460.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.330.28 18 OPM %33.3339.29 -PBDT0.380.11 245 PBT0.370.10 270 NP0.280.05 460
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU