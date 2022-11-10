Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers rose 460.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.330.2833.3339.290.380.110.370.100.280.05

