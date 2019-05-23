Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 15.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.71% to Rs 724.37 crore

Net profit of declined 15.47% to Rs 46.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 724.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 744.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.22% to Rs 190.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 2904.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2628.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

724.37744.542904.512628.0216.6018.9617.6217.8197.98116.95401.55368.3168.3688.24283.03273.5446.2154.67190.18177.38

