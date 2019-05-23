Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 15.47% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.71% to Rs 724.37 croreNet profit of Asahi India Glass declined 15.47% to Rs 46.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 724.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 744.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.22% to Rs 190.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 2904.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2628.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales724.37744.54 -3 2904.512628.02 11 OPM %16.6018.96 -17.6217.81 - PBDT97.98116.95 -16 401.55368.31 9 PBT68.3688.24 -23 283.03273.54 3 NP46.2154.67 -15 190.18177.38 7
