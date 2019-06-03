Ashapura Minechem reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 36.73% to Rs 95.59 crore

Net Loss of Ashapura Minechem reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.73% to Rs 95.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 74.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 68.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.97% to Rs 337.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 239.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

95.5969.91337.18239.194.11-12.70-7.68-13.384.03-8.49-25.72-29.55-1.48-14.48-48.47-53.61-1.51-25.69-74.31-68.73

