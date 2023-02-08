Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit declines 91.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 33.58% to Rs 34.52 croreNet profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament declined 91.15% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.58% to Rs 34.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.5251.97 -34 OPM %1.253.17 -PBDT0.381.66 -77 PBT0.121.40 -91 NP0.101.13 -91
