Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit declines 91.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.58% to Rs 34.52 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament declined 91.15% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.58% to Rs 34.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.5251.97 -34 OPM %1.253.17 -PBDT0.381.66 -77 PBT0.121.40 -91 NP0.101.13 -91

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:39 IST

