Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit declines 91.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.58% to Rs 34.52 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament declined 91.15% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.58% to Rs 34.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.34.5251.971.253.170.381.660.121.400.101.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)