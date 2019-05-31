Ashari Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 96.55% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Ashari Agencies reported to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs -0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs -0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs -2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales-0.01-0.29 97 -0.36-2.19 84 OPM %1100.00148.28 -211.11129.68 - PBDT-0.50-0.33 -52 -1.241.13 PL PBT-0.50-0.33 -52 -1.241.13 PL NP-3.660.31 PL -4.401.77 PL
