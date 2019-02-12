JUST IN
Business Standard

Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 0.25 crore

Ashiana Agro Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.250.18 39 OPM %-20.00-22.22 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:25 IST

