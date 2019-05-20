Ashiana Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.49 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashiana Housing Ltd. hosted fun evening for seniors to socialise
Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Ashiana Housing adjudged as top developers in north India
Ashiana Housing case: Shahbaz Sharif sent to judicial remand
Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit declines 73.51% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.97% to Rs 55.36 croreNet loss of Ashiana Housing reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.97% to Rs 55.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.40% to Rs 17.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.01% to Rs 291.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 271.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales55.3683.84 -34 291.00271.94 7 OPM %-3.7216.88 -13.3920.31 - PBDT-2.6316.69 PL 34.5455.63 -38 PBT-5.5515.14 PL 26.4948.38 -45 NP-4.4914.51 PL 17.6738.75 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU