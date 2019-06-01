JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Muller & Phipps (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit declines 28.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.10% to Rs 123.98 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Ispat declined 28.66% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.10% to Rs 123.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.31% to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 49.61% to Rs 440.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 294.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales123.98101.54 22 440.82294.65 50 OPM %2.573.72 -2.584.00 - PBDT1.862.68 -31 7.116.75 5 PBT1.522.37 -36 5.775.43 6 NP1.121.57 -29 4.273.52 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU