Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit declines 73.51% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 63.31% to Rs 107.26 croreNet profit of Ashiana Ispat declined 73.51% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 63.31% to Rs 107.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales107.2665.68 63 OPM %1.917.13 -PBDT0.942.71 -65 PBT0.622.37 -74 NP0.401.51 -74
