Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.02% to Rs 28.14 croreNet profit of Ashiana Ispat rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.02% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 97.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.1497.09 -71 OPM %2.312.05 -PBDT0.480.83 -42 PBT0.160.50 -68 NP0.180.17 6
