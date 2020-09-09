Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.02% to Rs 28.14 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Ispat rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.02% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 97.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.28.1497.092.312.050.480.830.160.500.180.17

