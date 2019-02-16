JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Infronics Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit declines 5.80% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 3.63 crore

Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital declined 5.80% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.633.84 -5 OPM %93.6692.45 -PBDT1.871.80 4 PBT1.871.80 4 NP1.301.38 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements