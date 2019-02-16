Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit declines 5.80% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 618.42% in the September 2018 quarter
Octal Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Indo Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Indo Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Home Credit India expects break even this fiscal
-
Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 3.63 croreNet profit of Ashika Credit Capital declined 5.80% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.633.84 -5 OPM %93.6692.45 -PBDT1.871.80 4 PBT1.871.80 4 NP1.301.38 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU