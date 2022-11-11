JUST IN
GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 98.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 280.59% to Rs 6.47 crore

Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 98.70% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 280.59% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.471.70 281 OPM %95.21170.00 -PBDT6.153.19 93 PBT6.153.19 93 NP4.572.30 99

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

