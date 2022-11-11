Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 98.70% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 280.59% to Rs 6.47 croreNet profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 98.70% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 280.59% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.471.70 281 OPM %95.21170.00 -PBDT6.153.19 93 PBT6.153.19 93 NP4.572.30 99
