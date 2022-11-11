Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 98.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 280.59% to Rs 6.47 crore

Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 98.70% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 280.59% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.471.7095.21170.006.153.196.153.194.572.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)