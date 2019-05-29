Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 53.19% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 230.00% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 53.19% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 230.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.91% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.39% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.330.10 230 0.940.71 32 OPM %90.91480.00 -88.30136.62 - PBDT0.300.49 -39 0.901.04 -13 PBT0.300.49 -39 0.891.03 -14 NP0.220.47 -53 0.700.92 -24
