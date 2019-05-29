Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 53.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 230.00% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of declined 53.19% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 230.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.91% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.39% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

