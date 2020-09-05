Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 118.75% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 125.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 118.75% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.350.1691.4375.000.320.140.320.140.270.12

