Business Standard

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 118.75% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 125.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 118.75% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.350.16 119 OPM %91.4375.00 -PBDT0.320.14 129 PBT0.320.14 129 NP0.270.12 125

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:06 IST

