Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashirwad Steels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Krishna Capital & Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 118.75% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 125.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 118.75% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.350.16 119 OPM %91.4375.00 -PBDT0.320.14 129 PBT0.320.14 129 NP0.270.12 125
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU