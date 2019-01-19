Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 95.29% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries declined 82.35% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 95.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.224.67 -95 OPM %-72.731.71 -PBDT0.250.44 -43 PBT0.090.28 -68 NP0.030.17 -82
