Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 2182.35% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the December 2018 quarter
RCI Industries & Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.19% in the March 2019 quarter
Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 3150.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Orient Paper & Industries standalone net profit rises 105.45% in the March 2019 quarter
Britannia Industries Q4 net up 11.28% at Rs 294.27 cr
-
Sales decline 92.75% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 2182.35% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 92.75% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1346.15% to Rs 7.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 87.61% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.385.24 -93 2.7622.27 -88 OPM %-1065.79-12.02 --168.12-2.96 - PBDT9.470.11 8509 10.071.01 897 PBT9.48-0.04 LP 9.610.39 2364 NP7.760.34 2182 7.520.52 1346
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU