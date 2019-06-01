Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 2182.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 92.75% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of rose 2182.35% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 92.75% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1346.15% to Rs 7.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 87.61% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.385.242.7622.27-1065.79-12.02-168.12-2.969.470.1110.071.019.48-0.049.610.397.760.347.520.52

