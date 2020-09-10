JUST IN
Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 48.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.58% to Rs 16.17 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 48.82% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.58% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.1738.12 -58 OPM %12.997.53 -PBDT1.562.37 -34 PBT0.871.79 -51 NP0.651.27 -49

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 07:40 IST

