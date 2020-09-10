Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 48.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.58% to Rs 16.17 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 48.82% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.58% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.16.1738.1212.997.531.562.370.871.790.651.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)