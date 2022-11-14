Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 57.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.77% to Rs 44.28 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 57.42% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.77% to Rs 44.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.44.2863.056.877.962.334.071.073.261.092.56

