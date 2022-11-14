Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 57.42% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.77% to Rs 44.28 croreNet profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 57.42% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.77% to Rs 44.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.2863.05 -30 OPM %6.877.96 -PBDT2.334.07 -43 PBT1.073.26 -67 NP1.092.56 -57
