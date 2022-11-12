Ashok Alco-Chem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 123.33% to Rs 4.69 crore

Net loss of Ashok Alco-Chem reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 123.33% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.692.10-23.03-10.95-0.170.22-0.380.09-0.300.03

