Ashok Alco-Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.59 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.76% to Rs 44.81 croreNet loss of Ashok Alco-Chem reported to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 44.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 3.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 170.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 155.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44.8141.20 9 170.43155.78 9 OPM %-10.383.71 --1.052.51 - PBDT-4.841.45 PL -1.646.42 PL PBT-5.131.16 PL -2.815.30 PL NP-4.590.91 PL -2.973.55 PL
