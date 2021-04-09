Ashok Leyland gains after Switch Mobility and Siemens partner to create a sustainable future through green mobility

Ashok Leyland rose 1.55% to Rs 124.70 after Switch Mobility Automotive joined hands with Siemens, to address the potential of the e-mobility market in India, to support zero emission mobility through lowest total cost of ownership.

Switch Mobility Automotive and Siemens entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards building a co-operative technological partnership in electric commercial mobility segment and execute eMobility projects in India. As part of the MoU, Siemens Financial Services (SFS), the financing arm of Siemens AG, will consider a minority investment in OHM Global Mobility, the eMaas platform company to be formed as a subsidiary of Switch Mobility Automotive.

Switch Mobility is a technology-focused bus and light commercial vehicle company using green mobility. Switch Mobility Automotive is forged from the EV capabilities of Ashok Leyland, the fourth largest bus and LCV OEM in the world, and Optare, the British bus company which uses the latest technologies in bus design. Switch Mobility Automotive is expanding its operations in Europe and driving growth in India and other parts of the world.

The MoU is aimed at delivering efficient, cost-effective and sustainable E-Mobility solutions to various commercial vehicle customers in India. To achieve this objective, Switch Mobility, will bring its strong electric commercial vehicle industry experience while Siemens will offer its proven flexible, high-efficiency and future-ready charging infrastructure technology with efficient & reliable medium-voltage grid connection solutions. Siemens' charging infrastructure management software solution would enhance the energy-efficient operations of the chargers.

Siemens focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process, discrete & hybrid manufacturing industries. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 April 2021.

Ashok Leyland's consolidated net profit tanked 32.9% to Rs 38.32 crore on a 15.2% surge in net sales to Rs 5,928.15 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

