Ashok Leyland sees 19% drop in June sales volume

Ashok Leyland has achieved total sales of 12810 units in month of June 2019 compared to 15792 units sold in June 2018, recording a drop of 19%.

Total sales included domestic sales of 12,085 units, lower by 14% compared to June 2018.

The company sold 8427 units of medium and heavy commercial vehicles while light commercial vehicle sales stood at 4383 units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)