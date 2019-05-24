Ashok Leyland standalone net profit declines 12.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 8722.59 crore

Net profit of declined 12.13% to Rs 652.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 743.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 8722.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8651.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.45% to Rs 1983.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1717.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 28614.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25965.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

