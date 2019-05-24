Ashok Leyland standalone net profit declines 12.13% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 8722.59 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland declined 12.13% to Rs 652.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 743.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 8722.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8651.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.45% to Rs 1983.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1717.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 28614.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25965.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8722.598651.55 1 28614.0325965.78 10 OPM %11.3013.01 -10.9511.40 - PBDT977.941167.48 -16 3172.673009.61 5 PBT818.181010.06 -19 2551.662411.13 6 NP652.99743.12 -12 1983.201717.73 15

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 17:00 IST

