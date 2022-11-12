Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 20.37% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 42.92% to Rs 1807.69 croreNet profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 20.37% to Rs 63.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.92% to Rs 1807.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1264.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1807.691264.87 43 OPM %23.5332.15 -PBDT186.17197.17 -6 PBT103.90126.46 -18 NP63.6679.94 -20
