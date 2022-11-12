Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 20.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.92% to Rs 1807.69 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 20.37% to Rs 63.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.92% to Rs 1807.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1264.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1807.691264.8723.5332.15186.17197.17103.90126.4663.6679.94

