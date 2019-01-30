JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 211.78% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Ashoka Buildcon standalone net profit rises 32.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 61.65% to Rs 1065.12 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 32.33% to Rs 62.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 61.65% to Rs 1065.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 658.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1065.12658.92 62 OPM %13.9611.31 -PBDT150.2578.36 92 PBT130.0963.94 103 NP62.1846.99 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements