Ashram Online.com standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Ashram Online.com declined 23.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030 0 0.720.52 38 OPM %-600.000 --45.83-75.00 - PBDT0.290.40 -28 0.220.30 -27 PBT0.290.40 -28 0.200.30 -33 NP0.230.30 -23 0.120.18 -33
