Asia Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 98.92% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.92% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.25% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.98% to Rs 30.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.1110.17 -99 30.7242.07 -27 OPM %54.550.49 -0.780.52 - PBDT0.060.05 20 0.240.22 9 PBT0.060.05 20 0.240.22 9 NP0.040.04 0 0.170.16 6

