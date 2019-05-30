Asia Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 98.92% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.92% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.25% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.98% to Rs 30.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.1110.1730.7242.0754.550.490.780.520.060.050.240.220.060.050.240.220.040.040.170.16

