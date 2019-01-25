Asia Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Asia Capital standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Asia Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 3123.08% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.38% to Rs 10.29 croreNet profit of Asia Capital remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.38% to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.2910.15 1 OPM %0.680.69 -PBDT0.070.07 0 PBT0.070.07 0 NP0.050.05 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU