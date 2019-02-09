Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.70% to Rs 15.50 croreNet profit of Asian Fertilizers reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.70% to Rs 15.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.5012.53 24 OPM %5.94-3.35 -PBDT0.74-0.07 LP PBT0.63-0.16 LP NP0.50-0.11 LP
