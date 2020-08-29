Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 27.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.03% to Rs 11.34 crore

Net profit of Asian Fertilizers declined 27.66% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.3411.946.177.790.600.770.480.650.340.47

