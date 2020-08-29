Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 27.66% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 5.03% to Rs 11.34 crore

Net profit of Asian Fertilizers declined 27.66% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.3411.94 -5 OPM %6.177.79 -PBDT0.600.77 -22 PBT0.480.65 -26 NP0.340.47 -28

First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 17:38 IST

