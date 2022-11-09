Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 2.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 20.19 crore

Net profit of Asian Fertilizers rose 2.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.1918.196.496.271.151.081.030.960.750.73

