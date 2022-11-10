Asian Granito India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 5.86% to Rs 397.77 croreNet loss of Asian Granito India reported to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 53.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 397.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 375.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales397.77375.75 6 OPM %-0.228.91 -PBDT-1.3665.99 PL PBT-9.9158.27 PL NP-3.2853.83 PL
