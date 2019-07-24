JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MPS consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Asian Hotels (North) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.99 crore in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.23% to Rs 56.12 crore

Net Loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 13.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 2.23% to Rs 56.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 57.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales56.1257.40 -2 OPM %18.1621.20 -PBDT-13.03-22.48 42 PBT-17.35-27.43 37 NP-13.99-19.67 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU