Asian Hotels (North) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.99 crore in the June 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.23% to Rs 56.12 croreNet Loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 13.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 2.23% to Rs 56.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 57.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales56.1257.40 -2 OPM %18.1621.20 -PBDT-13.03-22.48 42 PBT-17.35-27.43 37 NP-13.99-19.67 29
