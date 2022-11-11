Asian Hotels (North) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.85 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 72.89% to Rs 59.82 crore

Net Loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 29.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 315.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.89% to Rs 59.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.59.8234.6015.1311.47-24.00-18.48-29.84-22.44-29.85-315.41

